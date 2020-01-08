Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.12

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.12 and traded as high as $65.02. Owens Corning shares last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 30,734 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,057.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Owens Corning by 181.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 41.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 60,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.