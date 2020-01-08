Origo (OGO) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Origo has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $553,510.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,575,503 tokens. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

