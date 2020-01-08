Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 2,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

