Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 2,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Opus Bank by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter worth $200,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
Opus Bank Company Profile
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
