OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

OPTN opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.74. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.69). The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in OptiNose by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,725,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

