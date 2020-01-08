ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,561 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ONEOK worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. 59,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,107. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

