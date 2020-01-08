ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGS. ValuEngine lowered ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.25.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

