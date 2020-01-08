Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Price Up 16%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) rose 16% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.28, approximately 3,381,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,286,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.01.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

