ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.19

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 120764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 726,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $51,474.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,720.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,884. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 206.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,397,000 after buying an additional 2,481,156 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 2,240,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 1,481,262 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after buying an additional 949,933 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.