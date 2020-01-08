Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

OIS traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 448,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 2.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

