ODEM (ODE) Price Up 2.8% This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $440,363.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00180540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.01406753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00117654 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

