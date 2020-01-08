Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.30. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 32,500 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 316.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 156,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

