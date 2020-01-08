Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report $1.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $3.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 million to $4.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.21 million, with estimates ranging from $15.12 million to $34.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $217.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.