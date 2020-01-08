Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock remained flat at $C$1.11 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.92. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.51 and a 1 year high of C$4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -1.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

