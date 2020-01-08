OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0516 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $367,695.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, OAX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00177598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01369257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00117240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

