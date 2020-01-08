Nxt (NXT) Price Reaches $0.0088

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Nxt has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nxt has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020909 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is nxt.org . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Upbit, Poloniex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, C-CEX, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.