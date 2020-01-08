NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.18

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.18 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,886,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $286,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $70,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,696,000 after purchasing an additional 48,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,009,000 after purchasing an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

