NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.0528 on Major Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $580,326.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00180768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.01397758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00117849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.