NPCoin Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. NPCoin has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $3,719.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last week, NPCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

