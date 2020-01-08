NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 139,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $76.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

