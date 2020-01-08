Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.
NYSE JWN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 2,783,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,745 shares of company stock worth $7,344,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
