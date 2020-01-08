Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. 2,783,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,745 shares of company stock worth $7,344,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

