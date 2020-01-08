Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $4.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.26 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,136 shares of company stock worth $4,013,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 224,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,218. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

