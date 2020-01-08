Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

NOMD stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 186.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $6,491,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

