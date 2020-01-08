NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Trading 1.4% Higher

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.22, 181 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,592% from the average session volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.