NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 39,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. NiSource has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

