Nexus (NXS) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $122,749.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

