NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 5.0% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 901.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,133,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.61. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $169.35 and a 52 week high of $245.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

