NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:NESF traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 124.50 ($1.64). 210,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.64).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

