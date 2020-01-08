Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

LON NFC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 540 ($7.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.12 million and a PE ratio of 64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 496.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.79. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of GBX 433 ($5.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 668 ($8.79).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.