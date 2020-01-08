Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $798.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $125.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,175. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $79.79 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

