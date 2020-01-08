New Energy Exchange (OTCMKTS:EBODF) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of New Energy Exchange Ltd (OTCMKTS:EBODF) shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.08, 22,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7,826% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Energy Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get New Energy Exchange alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Renewable Energy Trade Board Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy products and solutions in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Europe. The company's products include solar modules for electricity generation; and related application products, such as solar power stations, solar home systems, solar lighting, and solar chargers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.