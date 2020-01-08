Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,142 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.45.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.94. 2,523,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

