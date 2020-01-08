Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 5,625 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Allergan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 93,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Allergan by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 82,486 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.90.

Allergan stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.27. The stock had a trading volume of 228,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,856. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $192.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.