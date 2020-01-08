Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 262,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 17,492,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,391,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.