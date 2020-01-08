Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $125.73. 376,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,961. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

