Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 6,228 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.40. 5,594,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.47. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

