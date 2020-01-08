Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after buying an additional 4,835,982 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after buying an additional 650,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.09.

CB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.91. 122,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $125.48 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.