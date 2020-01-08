Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after buying an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,295,000 after buying an additional 3,019,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,439. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $321,412.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock worth $160,055,664. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

