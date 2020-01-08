Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Trading Down 1.5%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NEU)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.55 ($1.81) and last traded at A$2.57 ($1.82), 34,605 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.61 ($1.85).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.92. The firm has a market cap of $263.86 million and a PE ratio of -367.14.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (ASX:NEU)

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, and acute traumatic brain injury. Its lead product is trofinetide, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Rett syndrome; is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome; and conducted Phase II clinical trials for the treatment moderate to severe traumatic brain injury.

