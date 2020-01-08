Netscientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Price Down 17%

Shares of Netscientific PLC (LON:NSCI) fell 17% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), 4,487 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.93.

Netscientific Company Profile (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Netscientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netscientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.