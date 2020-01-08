Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.74 on Wednesday, reaching $338.49. 3,589,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

