Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $68.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 459,510 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 1,710.7% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 219,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

