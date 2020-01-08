NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NPTN. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 586,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,891. The stock has a market cap of $429.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.74. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $209,480.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $620,317 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $1,937,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

