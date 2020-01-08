Nectar (NEC) Market Cap Hits $6.50 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Nectar has a market cap of $6.50 million and $59.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050027 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00078752 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,972.39 or 0.99261388 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00055443 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001604 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

