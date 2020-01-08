Nebula AI (NBAI) Price Reaches $0.0004

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $554,281.00 and $69.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.41 or 0.05820139 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

NBAI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,879,296,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.