Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00005091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Binance. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $132,626.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,904,135 coins and its circulating supply is 15,288,919 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

