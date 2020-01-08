NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.02

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NBLS stock opened at GBX 92.41 ($1.22) on Wednesday. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.92 ($1.22). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.52.
About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund
