Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Navigator reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 164.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 7.4% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 18.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVGS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Navigator has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $748.12 million, a PE ratio of -263.20 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.