National Bank Financial Increases New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Price Target to C$40.00

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BCI stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$32.46. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831. New Look Vision Group has a 1-year low of C$28.81 and a 1-year high of C$35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.63 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$74.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.80 million.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

