Nash Exchange Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.79 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Nash Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00011509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Aphelion, Switcheo Network and TOKOK. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $34.79 million and $1.56 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange's genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 56,296,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,196,678 tokens. Nash Exchange's official website is nash.io. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

