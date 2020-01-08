NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NantHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:NH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,680. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $111.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. The company had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 436.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.08% of NantHealth worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

